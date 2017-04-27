Mariners' Jean Segura: Raking straight off DL

Segura went 3-for-6 for the second consecutive game Wednesday, notching a double, two RBI and two runs against the Tigers.

After returning with a 3-for-6 effort that included a homer Tuesday, Segura continued to look quite healthy -- effervescent, even. His BABIP's now at .400, so don't expect him to carry that .364 batting average for long, but Segura should still contribute in that category while contributing both power and speed, which makes him a very valuable fantasy asset indeed.