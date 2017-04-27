Mariners' Jean Segura: Raking straight off DL
Segura went 3-for-6 for the second consecutive game Wednesday, notching a double, two RBI and two runs against the Tigers.
After returning with a 3-for-6 effort that included a homer Tuesday, Segura continued to look quite healthy -- effervescent, even. His BABIP's now at .400, so don't expect him to carry that .364 batting average for long, but Segura should still contribute in that category while contributing both power and speed, which makes him a very valuable fantasy asset indeed.
More News
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Offers spark in return to lineup•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to lineup•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Comes off disabled list•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Expected back from DL on Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: To play shortstop Saturday in rehab•
-
Mariners' Jean Segura: Beginning rehab assignment Friday•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...