Mariners' Jean Segura: Returns to lineup

Segura is starting at shortstop and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Segura came off the DL on Tuesday, so it comes as no surprise that the Mariners are including him in the lineup for Tuesday night's game. Segura missed 12 games with a hamstring injury, but will look to get back on track against Jordan Zimmermann and the Tigers.

