Mariners' Jean Segura: Slated to bat second

Segura is expected to open Cactus League action as the Mariners' No. 2 hitter, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Manager Scott Servais said he will try Jarrod Dyson in the leadoff spot (at least against right-handed pitching), with Segura following in the two-hole ahead of Robinson Cano. With the offseason trade from Arizona to Seattle, Segura sees a big downgrade in home ballpark, but the Mariners seem intent on running more this year so a fifth straight season with 20-plus stolen bases seems likely.