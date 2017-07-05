Mariners' Jean Segura: Smacks four hits in Tuesday's loss

Segura went 4-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Royals.

It's his second four-hit performance in his last three games, and Segura is now hitting .346 (18-for-52) in 12 contests since coming off the DL. He isn't showing the power or the speed he did in 2016, but the 27-year-old's .848 OPS is just shy of last year's career-best mark.