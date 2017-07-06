Mariners' Jean Segura: Stays hot with two-run bomb

Segura went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Wednesday's loss to Kansas City.

Segura has missed time to injury this season, but when on the field, he's been an excellent fantasy option. The shortstop owns a .343/.387/.473 slash line with six homers, 28 RBI, nine stolen bases and 39 runs through 56 games. Setting the table for the Mariners is also a cushy setup for Segura, and should aid him in continuing to provide solid cross-category numbers.