Mariners' Jean Segura: Still expected back April 21

Segura (hamstring) is still expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list on April 21, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "From what I understand he is," manager Scott Servais said. "You see him out there taking groundballs and taking a little BP. He hasn't really gotten after it 100 percent by any means yet. I will get an update from the trainers later in the day, but everything is leaning towards him being available for us when we get over to Oakland."

Segura was one of few bright spots for a moribund Mariners offense early, hitting .313 over his first 34 plate appearances before injuring his hamstring on April 10. Taylor Motter has done a commendable job in his stead, reaching safely in all five games heading into Monday night's action while smacking two home runs and compiling five RBI. Despite Motter's success, the Mariners will be glad to have Segura's potent bat back at the top of the order, while the former should continue seeing his fair share of opportunities due to his ability to play multiple positions.