Mariners' Jean Segura: Takes over MLB batting lead Monday
Segura went 2-for-5 with an RBI infield single, a double and a run in Monday's 9-7 extra-inning win over the Astros, bringing his average to an majors-best .349.
It was another stellar all-around night for Segura, who also turned in a pair of defensive gems in the ninth when he single-handedly prevented Josh Reddick from scoring on two different occasions, preserving a 7-7 tie in the process. Segura's July tear includes a .411/.414/.571 line, six doubles, a homer and seven RBI, as well as a trio of four-hit efforts.
