Mariners' Jean Segura: To play shortstop Saturday in rehab

Segura went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter at Double-A Arkansas and will play shortstop on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Segura's rehab is progressing as smoothly as it could thus far. The Mariners have an off-day Monday, so if Segura's games in the field over the weekend go well, it's feasible he could return for Tuesday's series opener against Detroit.

