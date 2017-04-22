Mariners' Jean Segura: To play shortstop Saturday in rehab
Segura went 0-for-3 with a walk as the designated hitter at Double-A Arkansas and will play shortstop on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Segura's rehab is progressing as smoothly as it could thus far. The Mariners have an off-day Monday, so if Segura's games in the field over the weekend go well, it's feasible he could return for Tuesday's series opener against Detroit.
