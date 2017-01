Sucre was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The move was to make room for Dillon Overton, who the Mariners acquired from Oakland on Thursday. It isn't too big of a surprise Sucre was the roster casualty, as Seattle recently claimed backup catcher Tuffy Gosewisch off waivers. In four scattered seasons with Seattle's big league club, Sucre is slashing .209/.246/.276 in 239 at-bats.