Sucre cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

After the Mariners acquired Dillon Overton from the A's, Sucre was deemed expendable and failed to garner much interest during his waiver period. The 28-year-old backstop received an invitation to major league spring training, but he seems to be destined for an organizational depth role with Mike Zunino, Carlos Ruiz, and Tuffy Gosewisch ahead of him in the pecking order.