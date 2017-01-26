Aro was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Thursday, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The move was to make room for Tuffy Gosewisch, whom the Mariners claimed off waivers from Atlanta. Aro hasn't pitched particularly well in his major league appearances to date, posting a 6.55 ERA across 11.0 innings. He did enjoy success with Seattle's Triple-A affiliate in 2016, registering a 2.48 ERA over 36.1 innings.