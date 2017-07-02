Querecuto signed a $1.225 million deal with the Mariners on Sunday.

At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, it's easy to get excited about what Querecuto's body might look like in four or five years. He lacks a plus tool offensively, and is a below-average runner, which has some evaluators concerned about his ability to stick at shortstop long term. Those who are highest on Querecuto see a polished player with a high baseball IQ who could grow into average or better power. He doesn't project to have a plus hit tool, but he has good pitch recognition, so strikeouts should be a major issue.