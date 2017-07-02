Rodriguez signed a $1.75 million deal with the Mariners on Sunday.

A top-10 international prospect according to MLB.com and Baseball America, Rodriguez has a better-in-fantasy-than-reality skill set that is rare among top July 2 signees. He has monster raw power from the right side and some scouts put future 60s on his hit tool, so he has the makings of potential middle-of-the-order right fielder. While he is a decent runner now, that won't last. Baseball America lists him at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, while MLB.com posts friendlier measurements (6-foot-1, 170 pounds). Either way, he's awfully big for a 16-year-old, so there is some risk that he outgrows the outfield corners, which would put a lot of pressure on his hit tool. While the risk is intense, Rodriguez is the type of bat-first prospect who is worth stashing in very deep dynasty leagues.