Lewis (knee) is 3-for-10 with three runs scored since returning from the disabled list with the Arizona League Mariners.

The top prospect started the season with the club's Low-A affiliate in Clinton, but he'll head to rookie ball to get back into the swing of things. Given that he's 22 years old and holds an .881 OPS in the 10 games he's played in the AZL, he likely will move up to either Low- or High-A relatively soon.