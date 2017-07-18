Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Back from DL in rookie ball
Lewis (knee) is 3-for-10 with three runs scored since returning from the disabled list with the Arizona League Mariners.
The top prospect started the season with the club's Low-A affiliate in Clinton, but he'll head to rookie ball to get back into the swing of things. Given that he's 22 years old and holds an .881 OPS in the 10 games he's played in the AZL, he likely will move up to either Low- or High-A relatively soon.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues to deal with knee soreness•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Back on minor-league DL•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: No structural damage in sore knee•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Will head to rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays in sim game Monday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Nearing game action•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...