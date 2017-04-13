Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Begins tee work Thursday
Lewis (knee) took swings off a tee for the first time since knee surgery Thursday, Lewis said on Twitter.
It's good to see the Mariners' top prospect return to baseball activities, as it seems like his rehab is going as planned. Lewis still has a ways to go in his recovery, but at this point in time, he still seems to be on pace for a mid-July return.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...