Lewis (knee) took swings off a tee for the first time since knee surgery Thursday, Lewis said on Twitter.

It's good to see the Mariners' top prospect return to baseball activities, as it seems like his rehab is going as planned. Lewis still has a ways to go in his recovery, but at this point in time, he still seems to be on pace for a mid-July return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories