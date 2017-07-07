Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Continues to deal with knee soreness
Lewis is still dealing with knee soreness, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.
Lewis was placed on the minor-league DL with soreness in his right knee in mid-June, and is still being hampered by the injury. He played a few games for Rookie-level Arizona during the previous week while on a rehab assignment, but the team will be cautious with their star prospect moving forward.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Back on minor-league DL•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: No structural damage in sore knee•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Will head to rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays in sim game Monday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Nearing game action•
-
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Begins tee work Thursday•
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...