Lewis is still dealing with knee soreness, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Lewis was placed on the minor-league DL with soreness in his right knee in mid-June, and is still being hampered by the injury. He played a few games for Rookie-level Arizona during the previous week while on a rehab assignment, but the team will be cautious with their star prospect moving forward.

