Lewis (knee) could return from knee surgery by midseason, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

Lewis required ACL reconstruction surgery last July, prematurely shutting down his first pro season, in which he was hitting .299 (35-for-117) with three home runs and 26 RBI through 30 games with short-season Everett. He appears poised to be back on the field sometime in July or August, so the 21-year-old may only be back on the field for about a month of the minor league season, setting back his development in 2017.