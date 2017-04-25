Mariners' Kyle Seager: Available to pinch-hit

Seager (hip) is available from the bench for Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Seager said that his hip pain isn't very serious and that he would be able to play through it. However, the Mariners don't want to take any chances with the hard-hitting third baseman. Seager should be back in the lineup in the near future, but until then, expect Taylor Motter or Mike Freeman to fill in at third base.