Mariners' Kyle Seager: Cracks solo shot
Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Saturday's win over the White Sox.
Seager has struggled to match last season's career-best number so far this year. His .730 OPS is his lowest mark since entering the league as a rookie in 2011, and fantasy owners expected better counting stats than his 11 homers, 48 RBI and 35 runs. Seager is locked into the heart of the lineup and obviously has the potential to turn his season around with a solid second half, so this could prove to be a buy-low spot.
