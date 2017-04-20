Mariners' Kyle Seager: Drives home four Wednesday

Seager went 2-for-5 with a double, two walks and four RBI against the Marlins on Wednesday.

The hitters behind Seager failed him, as he didn't come around to score despite getting on base four times. This was certainly a strong effort, but Seager's now 16 games into the season and still looking for his first homer, which is a bit concerning from a guy who's hit 20-plus in five straight years, including 30 last season. Of course, he's still managed to drive in 11 runs despite hitting .245 with that lack of power, and his 10:10 BB:K is quite sharp. If you own him, don't panic, but if you can buy low, do it.