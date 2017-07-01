Mariners' Kyle Seager: First four-hit game of season Friday

Seager went 4-for-5 with a solo homer in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels.

Seager's bat finally seems to be coming alive after a mostly sluggish first half, as he's now homered in two straight games and three of his last six overall. He's also gone 6-for-9 in his last two contests and wrapped up June with a .375 average, .499 wOBA, .417 ISO and 224 wRC+ in his final 26 plate appearances of the month.