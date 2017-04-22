Mariners' Kyle Seager: Gets day off Saturday

Seager is out of the lineup Saturday against the A's.

Mike Freeman will take over at third base with Seager drawing the day off. Saturday marks Seager's first off-day of the season after starting each of the Mariners' first 18 games. He's slashing just .233/.351/.300 to start the year, but owners should have some patience given that he is traditionally a slow starter with a career .245/.322/.417 hitter in the first month of the season.

