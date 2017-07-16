Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep again

Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Sunday against the White Sox.

Seager has now homered in consecutive contests after managing just three hits in the previous nine games. His fourth-inning long ball to cut Chicago's lead to 5-1 seemed insignificant at the time, but it ended up playing a critical role as Seattle came back to win 7-6 in 10 innings.

