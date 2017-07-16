Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep again
Seager went 2-for-5 with a solo homer Sunday against the White Sox.
Seager has now homered in consecutive contests after managing just three hits in the previous nine games. His fourth-inning long ball to cut Chicago's lead to 5-1 seemed insignificant at the time, but it ended up playing a critical role as Seattle came back to win 7-6 in 10 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Cracks solo shot•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rare day off Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: First four-hit game of season Friday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits ninth home run Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs eighth homer Friday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Ropes game-winning double Tuesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...