Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits ninth home run Wednesday
Seager went 2-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Phillies.
After attempting to bunt on the previous pitch, Seager blasted a 2-2 fastball from Phillies starter Mark Leiter, Jr over the center field fence for his ninth home run. After three straight seasons of 25 or more home runs, Seager is well below that pace in 2017. His batting average (.253) and slugging percentage (.414) are at career-low levels, too. Despite the struggles, Seager is too good of a hitter to struggle all year, and he should find a way to get his numbers closer to his career averages.
