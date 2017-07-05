Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rare day off Wednesday
Seager is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Seager will get his first day off since late April after going hitless over the course of the past four games. It seems as though this move has nothing to do with an undisclosed injury, but manager Scott Servais is hoping this will clear the third baseman's head. In his place, Taylor Motter will man the hot corner and bat ninth.
