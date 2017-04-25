Mariners' Kyle Seager: Remains out Tuesday

Seager (hip) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest with the Tigers, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports.

Seager's hip is reportedly feeling much better than it did on Sunday, but the Mariners will continue to play it safe with their primary third baseman. Consider him day-to-day for now. Taylor Motter will take over at the hot corner for the evening.

