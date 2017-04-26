Mariners' Kyle Seager: Remains out Wednesday
Seager (hip) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers, MyNorthwest.com's Shannon Drayer reports.
He was available as a pinch hitter Tuesday (although he was not used), and that likely remains the case as he sits for the third game in a row. Taylor Motter will start at third base and hit fifth.
