Mariners' Kyle Seager: Scratched Sunday with sore hip
Seager was scratched from the Mariners' lineup Sunday against the Athletics due to a sore hip, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.
The Mariners held Seager out of the lineup for rest-related reasons Saturday, but he was still able to pinch hit in the contest, churning out an RBI triple. With Seager's hip bothering him following batting practice Sunday, the Mariners decided it was best to give the 29-year-old some extra time off. Seager will still be available as a pinch hitter Sunday and is expected back in the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, but Mike Freeman will handle duties at the hot corner Sunday afternoon.
