Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs eighth homer Friday

Seager went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs and a walk in Friday's 13-3 win over the Astros.

The homer had been some time coming for Seager, who uncharacteristically hadn't gone deep since June 7. The veteran third baseman does have seven multi-hit efforts and 15 RBI during the current month, despite the fact he's hitting just .236 across his 96 plate appearances.