Waldrop has signed a minor league contract with the Mariners that includes an invite to spring training, MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old Waldrop will get a fresh start with Seattle after fizzling out in the Reds' organization. A 12th-round pick in 2010, he hit just .252/.300/.363 with Triple-A Louisville last season and did little of note in a 15-game cup of coffee with the big club. He's limited defensively to first base and the outfield corners, and Waldrop simply doesn't hit enough to profile well at those positions as a big leaguer.