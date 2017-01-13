Mariners' Leonys Martin: Avoids arbitration
Martin agreed to a one-year, $4.85 million contract with the Mariners on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Martin played reasonably well over 143 games last season, batting .247/.306/.378 with 15 homers and 24 steals. He also provides plus defense in center field, so he should be locked into a near-everyday role to begin 2017. He's a viable mixed-league starter and a quality AL-only option.
