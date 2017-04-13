Martin, who went 0-for-4 with two more strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Astros and is now hitting .083, could be removed from the starting lineup soon, Bob Dutton of The News Tribune reports.

Martin's slump to open the season has reached epic proportions, as he's now 3-for-36 with 12 strikeouts over his first nine games. All three hits have been singles, as he's bore no resemblance to the player that smacked 35 extra-base hits, including 15 home runs, over 518 at-bats last season. Martin's glove kept him in the lineup in 2016 when he also endured a prolonged stretch of offensive ineptitude, but manager Scott Servais has other options at his disposal this season. Jarrod Dyson, currently starting in left, is a better defensive centerfielder than Martin, and Guillermo Heredia, who's only logged three regular-season at-bats but hit .365 in 29 games this spring, looks primed to receive some starts with the Mariners slated to face multiple southpaws in coming games.