Martin was designated for assignment Sunday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners apparently grew tired of waiting for Martin's bat to come along, and with the 29-year-old possessing no remaining minor-league options, the organization made the tough decision to remove the outfielder from the 40-man roster. Prospect Dan Vogelbach was called up to take Martin's spot on the active roster, but it's expected that Jarrod Dyson will assume most of the starts in center field, while Taylor Motter eventually moves to a full-time role in the corner outfield once Jean Segura (hamstring) is back from the DL. Though Martin was batting just .111/.172/.130 over 58 plate appearances this season, his more palatable career line of .248/.301/.359 could be enough to convince another team to put in a waiver claim. Martin is owed $4.85 million this season.