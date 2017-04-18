Martin went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and run in Monday's 6-1 win over the Marlins.

It isn't much to write home about, but after seeing his average hit .083 after an 0-for-4 day against the Astros on April 12, Martin has logged his hits in three straight games. The modest streak has him up to .130, an unsightly number that nevertheless represents improvement on his historically bad start. The 29-year-old still has only one extra-base hit on the season and has yet to drive in a run, so the road back to respectability remains long.