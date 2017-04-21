Mariners' Leonys Martin: Not in Friday's lineup
Martin is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, according to Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune.
Martin has totaled just six at-bats against left-handers all season, so it should come as little surprise that he is being held out against A's starter Sean Manaea. Jarrod Dyson will cover center field for the Mariners on Friday night.
