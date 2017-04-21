Martin is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the A's, according to Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune.

Martin has totaled just six at-bats against left-handers all season, so it should come as little surprise that he is being held out against A's starter Sean Manaea. Jarrod Dyson will cover center field for the Mariners on Friday night.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories