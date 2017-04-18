Mariners' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Tuesday
Martin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Martin extended his hitting streak to three games on Monday, but he'll head to the bench as Jarrod Dyson slides over to center field and Guillermo Heredia takes over in left.
