Martin is not in the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Bob Dutton of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

This move may be a result of left-hander Martin Perez taking the hill for Texas, but prior reports also stated that Martin could be moving into a more limited role in the future. Nonetheless, Guillermo Heredia will take over for him in the lineup and slide Jarrod Dyson into center field duty.

