Martin is sitting in place of Guillermo Heredia for the second consecutive game Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I like the way Heredia is swinging the bat. He's given us a little energy," said manager Scott Servais.

Martin has had a dreadful start to the season, slashing .111/.172/.130 with 14 strikeouts in 54 at-bats. Meanwhile, Heredia has made the most of his opportunities with a .333/.333/.500 slash line over a smaller 18 at-bat sample. It appears that Sevais is comfortable with giving Heredia the nod over Martin until Martin begins to regain his form.