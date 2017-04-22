Mariners' Leonys Martin: Sitting again Saturday
Martin is sitting in place of Guillermo Heredia for the second consecutive game Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I like the way Heredia is swinging the bat. He's given us a little energy," said manager Scott Servais.
Martin has had a dreadful start to the season, slashing .111/.172/.130 with 14 strikeouts in 54 at-bats. Meanwhile, Heredia has made the most of his opportunities with a .333/.333/.500 slash line over a smaller 18 at-bat sample. It appears that Sevais is comfortable with giving Heredia the nod over Martin until Martin begins to regain his form.
More News
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Extends hitting streak to three games Monday•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Sits out Friday•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Demotion could be imminent•
-
Mariners' Leonys Martin: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...