Smith (oblique) was traded Wednesday to the Mariners along with reliever Shae Simmons in exchange for prospects Luiz Gohara and Thomas Burrows, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

After displaying prolific speed at every stop throughout his minor-league career, Smith was promoted to the Braves last April and made a big impact on the basepaths during his rookie season, accruing 16 steals in just 215 plate appearances. However, Smith's overall impact was limited by a sickly .238/.316/.365 battling line, and the Braves' decision to trade him away is an indication they didn't feel he profiled as an everyday option in the outfield. Smith's activity during the offseason has been limited by a pair of oblique strains, but assuming he's back to full health by the start of spring training, he'll compete for a 25-man roster spot with the Mariners. It's not out of the question for Smith to push for an Opening Day starting or platoon role either, as Leonys Martin is seemingly the only established regular among the outfielders currently on the 40-man roster.