Rzepczynski, who generated a 9.39 ERA this spring, has been vastly improved in the early going of the regular season, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The veteran reliever raised some concerns this spring by giving up nine runs (eight earned) on 14 hits -- including three home runs -- over 7.2 innings. However, manager Scott Servais warned against reading too much into Rzepczynski's struggles at the time, noting that the thin air in Cactus League parks was exacerbating the situation. Like clockwork, the lefty transformed into a different pitcher once the regular season began, allowing just one hit and no runs over his first seven appearances and limiting left-handed hitters to a .116 average thus far. He's come through in high-leverage situations on multiple occasions, stranding all eight runners that he's inherited. Servais credits Rzepczynski's "veteran presence" and aggressive approach as being particularly valuable, and he appears well on his way to what would be a fourth straight season with double-digit holds.