Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Earns second hold of season Wednesday
Rzepczynski notched his second hold of the season by pitching a clean sixth inning in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Astros.
The veteran southpaw has been perfect save for one hit thus far, firing 2.1 scoreless innings across four appearances. Rzepczynski figures to see occasional hold opportunities in situations that call for a left-handed reliever, and in periodic one-inning stints such as Wednesday's. He's notched double-digit holds in five of the previous six seasons with the Blue Jays, Cardinals, Indians, Padres, A's and Nationals.
