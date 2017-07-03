Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Logs ninth hold Sunday
Rzepczynski retired the only batter he faced in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Angels, earning his ninth hold.
Rzepczynski needed seven pitches to induce a pop-up from Kole Calhoun with Ben Revere on second, serving as an effective bridge to closer Edwin Diaz, who subsequently came on for a four-out save opportunity. The 29-year-old has had one major stumble this season, a June 13 appearance against the Twins where he gave up four runs (three earned) over a third of an inning. Otherwise, Rzepczynski has only been scored upon in three of his other 28 outings, rendering him one of manager Scott Servais' most trusted options out of the bullpen.
