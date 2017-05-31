Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches third straight hold Tuesday
Rzepczynski notched his seventh hold of the season in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies with a scoreless one-third of an inning.
The 31-year-old southpaw has three straight one-out holds, including on back-to-back days versus the Rockies. Rzepczynski has proven to one of the steadiest bullpen options for manager Scott Servais, posting a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while turning in scoreless efforts in all but one of his 21 appearances.
More News
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches fifth hold Thursday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Serves up homer against A's•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: In line for some save chances•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Credited with fourth hold of season Monday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches three-pitch victory Sunday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Considerably improved since rough spring•
-
10 perplexing SP performances
Just who is Dinelson Lamet? And who is Eric Skoglund? Can we trust Robbie Ray? What about Sonny...
-
Has Robbie Ray figured it out?
Robbie Ray looks like a new man. Is he? Chris Towers investigates.
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
No one should want to trade Mike Trout, but you may not have a choice, Heath Cummings says...
-
Dylan Bundy: Smoke and mirrors?
Who is Dylan Bundy? With nearly a full season's worth of innings under Bundy's belt in the...
-
Podcast: How legit? Ray, Gardner
The end of May is a good time to dust off the Legitometer and rate players like Brett Gardner,...
-
Waivers: Lamet aces second test
You may still have questions about Dinelson Lamet's long-term viability, but Heath Cummings...