Rzepczynski notched his seventh hold of the season in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Rockies with a scoreless one-third of an inning.

The 31-year-old southpaw has three straight one-out holds, including on back-to-back days versus the Rockies. Rzepczynski has proven to one of the steadiest bullpen options for manager Scott Servais, posting a 1.42 ERA and 0.79 WHIP while turning in scoreless efforts in all but one of his 21 appearances.

