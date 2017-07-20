Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Snuffs out late-game threat Wednesday
Rzepczynski grabbed his 10th hold in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros, getting one out on a strikeout to close out the eighth inning.
Rzepcynski bailed Nick Vincent and the Mariners out of a dicey spot, as he came on with runners at the corners and the tying run at the plate in the form of Carlos Beltran. However, the 31-year-old southpaw needed just four pitches to dispose of the veteran slugger, notching his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance in the process. Rzepczynski doesn't offer particularly impressive strikeout upside and can struggle with location at times, but he retains some value in AL-only and deep formats that factor in holds.
More News
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Logs ninth hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Struggles to get outs Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches third straight hold Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches fifth hold Thursday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Serves up homer against A's•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: In line for some save chances•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...