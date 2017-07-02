Mariners' Max Povse: Optioned to minors
Povse was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The Mariners were in need of more position depth with Nelson Cruz (knee) sustaining an injury in Saturday's game, so Povse will head back to the minors to open up a spot on the active roster for outfielder Boog Powell. Povse made two appearances in relief during his first stint with the big club, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over 2.2 innings.
