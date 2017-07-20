Mariners' Max Povse: Recalled from Tacoma
Povse was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday.
Povse has only appeared in two games for the Mariners this season, giving up three earned in less than an inning against Detroit and then hurling two scoreless innings just a week after that versus the Angels in late June. Interestingly, his last outing with Tacoma was disastrous, allowing four earned runs off six hits and a walk in just an inning of work. The top-10 prospect will slide into a low-leverage relief role during his time in the big leagues, while Sam Gaviglio heads down to Tacoma in a corresponding move.
