Povse fired two scoreless innings in Friday's 10-0 win over the Angels, allowing three hits and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The promising rookie bounced back from a rough introduction to the big leagues at the hands of the Tigers on June 22 in which he was touched up for three earned runs on four hits in less than an inning. Friday's two-inning stint was representative of the type of role that the Mariners currently envision for Povse in their bullpen, as he carries the capacity for long-relief work after extensive starting experience in the minors.