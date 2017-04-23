Freeman was a late addition to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. He'll bat eighth in the order and man third base.

Kyle Seager was a late scratch with a sore hip, so Freeman will enter the lineup for the second time in as many days. Freeman has gone just 2-for-14 at the dish this season and could be back in a bench role as soon as Tuesday's series opener against the Tigers, so it probably won't be worthwhile to track his performance in Sunday's contest.