Mariners' Mike Freeman: Headed back to minors
Freeman was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Although a corresponding move wasn't announced, this is almost certainly a move to clear room on the roster for Jean Segura, who is expected back from the DL on Tuesday. Freeman went 2-for-18 with one homer during his eight-game stint with the Mariners (four starts). He'll head back to Tacoma for the time being, but he could return to the majors in a utility role sometime in 2017.
