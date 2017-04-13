Mariners' Mike Freeman: Hits first career homer Wednesday
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Astros.
Making his first start since being called up on Tuesday, Freeman made the most of his opportunity, swatting a 375-foot homer to left in the second inning. It was the first big-league home run for the 29-year-old journeyman, who stands to see some playing time in a utility role for as long as Jean Segura (hamstring) is out, and perhaps as a platoon partner for Danny Valencia at first base thereafter.
